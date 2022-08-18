VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A motorist was sent to a local hospital after crashing his car into a house in Virginia Beach Thursday afternoon.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the call for the crash came in just after 2:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Brockie Street.

The backside and corner walls of the house were severely damaged and needed shoring up. The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding his current condition.

The Red Cross is currently assisting the residents of the house regarding lodging. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Car crashes into house on Brockie Street, August 18, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – VBFD)

Car crashes into house on Brockie Street, August 18, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – VBFD)

Car crashes into house on Brockie Street, August 18, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – VBFD)

Car crashes into house on Brockie Street, August 18, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – VBFD)

Car crashes into house on Brockie Street, August 18, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – VBFD)

Car crashes into house on Brockie Street, August 18, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – VBFD)

Car crashes into house on Brockie Street, August 18, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – VBFD)

Car crashes into house on Brockie Street, August 18, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – VBFD)