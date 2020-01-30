1  of  2
Live Now
Senators resume questioning legal teams in impeachment trial Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 4pm

Car crash knocks out power in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Screenshot of Dominion Energy Outage Map taken Jan. 30, 2020

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A car accident knocked out power to nearly 2,000 customers in Virginia Beach Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at Providence Road and Lord Dunmore Drive just after 1 p.m.

A car crashed into a power pole at that location, causing it to crack in half.

There are reported injuries, but nothing serious, according to police dispatchers.

Dominion Energy is on scene working to restore power. At the height of the outage, it was impacting 2,000 customers.

The Dominion Energy Outage Map shows power is expected to be restored by 7 p.m Click here to check on the current outage status.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories