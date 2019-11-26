Capitol Police clear VB School Board member, say no crime was committed with Facebook post

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Capitol Police in Richmond have looked into whether a Virginia Beach School Board member’s post on Facebook was a threat, and have established they do not believe any crime was committed.

State Del. Ibraheem Samirah said he notified Capitol Police on Nov. 12 about a post by board member Vicky Manning that he felt could be a threat against him.

The post aired displeasure with Samirah and his political views, including topics such as abortion, minimum wage and pre-K programs. Manning finished by saying she was planning on purchasing “an arsenal” over the next two months.

Samirah felt the statement about the arsenal was a threat, but Capitol Police determined that was not the case.

Capitol Police wrote a Nov. 18 letter to Manning detailing the report that had been made. It said police received the complaint from Samirah about the post at 3:16 p.m. Nov. 12.

Vicky Manning’s attorney sent the letter to several news organizations Nov. 25 and accompanied it with a news release.

A special agent was assigned to investigate the Facebook post, and by 3:37 p.m. the same day, they determined the post “was not threatening in nature,” according to the letter.

The case report narrative attached to the letter says the investigator contacted Samirah again and told him a full criminal investigation will not be completed in the case because “no crime was committed.”

The news release says Manning only heard about the complaint and Capitol Police inquiry when she was contacted by a news organization one day after the complaint was made by Samirah.