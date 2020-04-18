Cape Henry Collegiate donates more than 60 protective face shields to Virginia Beach EMS

(Photo courtesy: Brian Walker)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — People are helping out our first responders during the coronavirus outbreak.

It doesn’t matter the generation when it comes to generosity.

On Friday afternoon, the engineering lab at Cape Henry Collegiate School delivered 60 face shields to Virginia Beach EMS.

Besides the lab cranking out the shields, they’re also collaborating with the COVID-19 Sewing Taskforce for Hampton Roads on face masks for healthcare providers.

The face masks project is spearheaded by teacher Jonathan Torch (Upper School Engineering and Math), teacher Jody Tangredi (Upper School French and ESL), and sophomore Nico Cruz ’22.

“Our Engineering Lab is able to cut fabric to specific sizes and in less time than it takes the average person, speeding up the process in this time-sensitive COVID-19 environment,” the school wrote in a news release.

And they’re not done.

At least 90 more shields are in the process of being made. They’ll be delivered once they’re ready.