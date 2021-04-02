Candlelight memorial to be held for Deshayla Harris Friday night at Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The family of Deshayla Harris, a woman killed by gunfire March 26 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, will be holding a candlelight memorial for her.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. Friday night at the corner of 19th Street and Atlantic Avenue, near where Harris was shot, her sister posted on Facebook.

The family asks attendees to bring pink and white balloons and a candle.

“Everybody Is Invited, Come Out & Support My Beautiful Sister,” Harris’ sister wrote.

Harris, a reality TV star on “The Bad Girls Club,” died after being struck by gunfire in the 300 block of 19th Street, police said.

Investigators say it was one of three separate shooting incidents that night. So far several men have been arrested in connection to the other incidents, Police Chief Paul Neudigate said no arrests have been made for Harris’ death.

Police believe Harris was a bystander.

Another involved a Virginia Beach police officer fatally shooting 25-year-old Donovon W. Lynch, of Virginia Beach. Nine other people were injured.

There is a verified GoFundMe to raise money for end-of-life expenses for Harris.

