VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach firefighters responded to a camper fire Wednesday in Sandbridge.

The VBFD said in a tweet that the camper’s at the Indian Cove campground off Sandbridge Road near Bay Breeze Farms. They tweeted about it just before noon, but said units were dispatched at 11:38 a.m.

Crews found flames coming from the roof of the camper when they arrived at 11:46 a.m. One adult was evaluated at the scene for minor injuries but refused treatment. The fire was marked out at 12:06 p.m.

There were no injuries to firefighters or pets and the cause is still under investigation.

Check back for any updates.