Campaign manager for Virginia House candidate resigns amid DWI charge

Booking photo of Taylor Blume provided by the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The campaign manager for a candidate running for the Virginia House of Delegates 85th District has resigned amid a DWI charge.

Taylor Blume was charged with driving while intoxicated and disorderly conduct on Sept. 5. She has since resigned as the campaign manager for Rocky Holcomb.

Holcomb is again running for a seat in the 85th District, which represents parts of Virginia Beach.

WAVY’s Andy Fox reports Holcomb’s campaign issued the following statement on Tuesday: