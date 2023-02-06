VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library located in Virginia Beach is currently accepting applications from artists to display their work for the upcoming 2023-2024 art exhibit season.

To be eligible, artwork must be:

Wall art (painting, photography, collage, textile, stained glass, bas relief, etc.)

Framed (or photos on metal) and ready for hanging at exhibition time

Original artwork created solely by the applicant-artist

Suitable for display in a public library

A portfolio of artwork primarily larger than 12” x 12” preferred

Of sufficient number to fill the gallery space adequately

Applicant portfolios must include:

A brief letter of application describing your artwork and art experience, with contact information, particularly email and phone number

Ten or more sample digital images (email attachments preferred). Include the framed size or (if unframed) image size of each artwork in inches (H x W)

Links to additional art images (website, Instagram, etc.) may also be included, but are not required

All applicant portfolios must be emailed to Virginia Beach Public Library’s volunteer art gallery coordinator, Robert C. Kennedy, who can be reached at RKennedy@VBgov.com. All applications must be in by midnight on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

The art committee plans to meet by early April to review the applications.