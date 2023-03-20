VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 22-year-old man from California was arrested following a ShotSpotter alert in Virginia Beach.

According to police, an officer responded to the ShotSPotter Alert just after 4 a.m. on March 12 in the 5000 block of Wesleyan Drive.

When they got to the scene, officers heard more gunshots coming from a vehicle which fled the scene as the officers approached.

The vehicle was quickly located and police arrested 22-year-old Eddie Salas, from Santa Barbara, California. Police also recovered a loaded firearm at the scene.

Salas was charged with discharging a firearm in a public place, reckless handling of a firearm, concealed carrying a weapon without a permit, and public intoxication.

Eddie Salas (Courtesy – VBPD)