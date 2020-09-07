Businesses welcome busy Labor Day at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Restaurants and businesses at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront have suffered through a rough season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Labor Day weekend brought thousands of people to the beach.

Businesses and shop owners at the tourist city say the three-day weekend before school kicks off was the best weekend they’ve seen all summer and hope it would bring some much needed profit into their pockets.

A complete switch from the previous weekend, Sugar World manager Ruby Weber says it was as if “someone opened up the floodgates” and dumped customers at the Oceanfront.

“I only wish the whole summer was like this weekend.”

Officials say the crowd during Labor Day Weekend was the biggest they’ve seen all summer at the Oceanfront.

A busy Labor Day is wrapping up here at the Oceanfront. Officials believe they saw more visitors this weekend than any other time over the summer.



Shop owners love the boost in business but was it enough to help a slow season? Tune in at 6 pm to @WAVY_News to find out. pic.twitter.com/3ifsU1yGZF — Kara Dixon (@KaraWAVY) September 7, 2020

