VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The northbound lanes of London Bridge Road in Virginia Beach are closed after a bulldozer fell off a trailer.

Officials say the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of Central Drive and London Bridge Drive.

#VIRGINIABEACH: A tractor reportedly slid off a flatbed truck on London Bridge Rd a little more than hour ago.



Road should reopen at Central Drive heading towards I-264 soon.@WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/zcw3hQz0Nk — Madison (@MadisonPearman) January 29, 2022

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.