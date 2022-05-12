VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Bruce Rader, the longtime sports director at WAVY-TV 10, has been named a Vice President at Virginia Beach-based Studio Center.

Rader will serve as the company’s Vice President of Special Projects. In that role, he will produce original content for the company and its clients across the country. In addition, he will help create branding and marketing campaigns for multiple platforms.

The announcement comes nearly three months after Bruce Rader said one final goodbye to Hampton Roads viewers.

He was the Sports Director at WAVY-TV 10 for 45 years.

Under Bruce’s leadership, WAVY-TV’s Sports Department has been honored by the Associated Press as having the “Best Sports Department” in Virginia several times. Also, in numerous years Bruce has been named Hampton Roads’ “Sportscaster of the Year” by the readers of Portfolio Magazine.

He was recently inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.

“Bruce is a Hall of Fame Talent literally and figuratively,” William “Woody” Prettyman, Studio Center’s CEO said in a press release. “He can write, direct, and produce amazing content! We are thrilled to add him to our talented crew.”

“I am honored to join the hundreds of talented professionals at Studio Center,” said Rader. “Woody has created a world-renowned organization perfecting the definition of what today’s media company is.”

Studio Center VB (photo: WAVY/Jane Alvarez-Wertz)

Bruce Rader at Studio Center VB (photo: WAVY/Jane Alvarez-Wertz)

“Demand for content continues to grow exponentially on an increasing number of platforms,” Rader added. “There are so many wonderful stories out there and I can’t wait to tell them.”

Bruce was born and raised in the Washington, D.C. area, but has lived and worked in Hampton Roads for more than 40 years and resides in Virginia Beach.