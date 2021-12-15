Brothers arrested, charged with murder after VB woman fatally shot in attempted robbery at gas station

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have arrested two men after a woman was fatally shot this week during an attempted robbery at a Harris Teeter gas station.

Michael Devonte White, 29, and his brother Darrius Cornell White, 22, have been charged with first-degree murder, 3 counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, 2 counts of robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both men are from Chesapeake and being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail.

The shooting happened Monday night around 5:15 at the gas station in the 4600 block of Haygood Road. The victim, 65-year-old Annie May Smith, died at the scene. Police believe the suspects were attempting to rob Smith before the shooting.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

