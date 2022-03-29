VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The last communication from Devon “Malik” Harris to his brother Calvin was on Friday, March 18.

“‘What you doing?'” Calvin Harris said Malik asked him. “I said ‘eating.’ He text back ‘OK. We are on the way there.'”

Hours later, the next thing he would hear about Malik Harris would change Calvin Harris’ life.

“I remember the banging at my door, and somebody being loud, and they were telling me my brother was dead,” he said.

Calvin Harris says he almost fainted. He was supposed to be with Malik that night but stayed home instead.

Malik Harris, who played football for three colleges and semi-pro for the Virginia Beach Rhinos, was one of two people fatally shot on March 19 on Granby Street in Norfolk. Like Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins, the 25-year-old was caught in the crossfire. Loved ones have said both victims were innocent bystanders.

Three other people were injured in the shooting.

Calvin Harris has nightmares. He can’t sleep. He was supposed to be out with his brother that night, and thinks Malik Harris may still be alive had he been with him. Calvin Harris was the protective older brother.

“We did everything together,” Calvin Harris said while at his home in Portsmouth.

Calvin Harris also said, as far as he knows, his brother did not know Jenkins, the other victim in the shooting.

Calvin Harris is frustrated that more information is not known nor released, but he also understands the streets.

“That’s just the streets. That’s the way it is. People don’t like to snitch. People don’t like to give tips… of course that’s what is going on here,” he said.

Calvin Harris wonders about cameras and reasons for no arrests,

“Cameras… where are the cameras? Chicho’s right here by TCC. The Student Center across the street… No cameras?” he asked.

Calvin Harris isn’t even sure there is any surveillance video,

“I haven’t seen no video. I haven’t seen nothing. I haven’t been asked to come to the precinct to look at videos or pictures to identify people I may know,” he said.

Calvin Harris began to tear up when asked what he would say to the shooter.

“This is all I can do. Tears come down this eye,” he says pointing to the stream of tears on his face. “I can’t boo-hoo cry, Malik won’t let me.”

Calvin Harris doesn’t want to bash the police. He’s appreciative that they have visited him three times, the last time bringing Malik Harris’ belongings: his IDs, $412 and a bloody Bic lighter.

The most precious of all:aA picture on a necklace from happier times. It’s tough to see, but it’s mom and her sons,

“Yeah, this is Malik,. That’s me in the background behind my mama. That’s Jailin, and that is Ilijah,” he said.

A GoFundMe page is set up for the family.