Break the Cycle: New Domestic Violence Awareness mural at the VB oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — ‘Love Shouldn’t Hurt’ is the theme for a new Domestic Violence Awareness mural at the Virginia Beach oceanfront.

Last month, the Samaritan House kicked off the #Paint757Purple campaign. The annual fundraiser partners with local businesses to raise money for survivors of domestic violence.

As part of the campaign, two local artists, Aimee Bruce and Rosemarie Ann Spracklin, designed the mural titled the Golden Rule.

“It’s for us to come together, collaborate this idea and be able to give back to the community through our art. I feel like that’s any artist’s dream,” explained Spracklin.



The powerful mural is located at 2100 Atlantic Ave.

Every detail on the painting is a symbol to stand up against violence.

“By having a healthy dialogue, I think that’s going to be first step to ending domestic violence. I’m hoping this [mural] can translate to the community. So, we can all stand unified in this battle together.”

The painting features the 24-hour crisis hotline number for anyone experiencing violence.

The organization will have a unveiling party Thursday afternoon from 4:30-6 at the Abbey Road Pub and Restaurant.