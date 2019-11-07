Live Now
Break the Cycle: New Domestic Violence Awareness mural at the VB oceanfront

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — ‘Love Shouldn’t Hurt’ is the theme for a new Domestic Violence Awareness mural at the Virginia Beach oceanfront.

Last month, the Samaritan House kicked off the #Paint757Purple campaign. The annual fundraiser partners with local businesses to raise money for survivors of domestic violence.

As part of the campaign, two local artists, Aimee Bruce and Rosemarie Ann Spracklin, designed the mural titled the Golden Rule.

“It’s for us to come together, collaborate this idea and be able to give back to the community through our art. I feel like that’s any artist’s dream,” explained Spracklin.

The powerful mural is located at 2100 Atlantic Ave. 

Excited to announce we are officially finished with our mural that advocates against domestic violence. Thank you to the Samaritan House and all of the sponsors that made this happen. Thank you to Aimee for venturing with me on this epic project. Thankful to be a part of a campaign where our efforts can give back to the community. This mural is dedicated to all those afflicted by domestic violence in hopes for more survivors. Rest in Paradise MaryJane Abad💜 In depth analysis: Our concept design incorporates the bright yellow background that (already) grabs attention of bystanders, to take a moment to enjoy a buzz worthy choreograph of wall space communicating that help is right around the corner. The heart-shaped ribbon encourages victims, and/or friends and families of victims, to call the crisis response hotline for more survivors of this battle we stand unified to win. The heart-shaped rose as the center focal represents the growing love infused by two people (with their hands), depicted through the traditional adornment of henna (used during special ceremonies such as weddings, to symbolize commitment of enduring love, with the utmost care and compassion, for the union’s success and longevity) and the color theory of two becoming one—blue and red combined create purple, essentially the color representing this month’s mission of awareness. The third rose embodies the theme (“Love Shouldn’t Hurt”) with a band aid healing the wound of the heart, yet strengthening it at the same time by actually acknowledging it needs healing. We chose a simple yet powerful approach, with three components supporting the same purpose, to help raise mindfulness in how we should love and heal each other. Yellow roses represent friendship, by incorporating them into the background, it is proposing that friendship should be the foundation of any committed relationship, that is of respect, compatibility, and communication. If you can notice, we exemplify the theme even further by detaching the thorns from the stems of the roses. With the center rose representing love blossoming between two people, then it shouldn’t hurt—or in this analogy, cause a “prickling pain” when held onto.

Every detail on the painting is a symbol to stand up against violence. 

“By having a healthy dialogue, I think that’s going to be first step to ending domestic violence. I’m hoping this [mural] can translate to the community. So, we can all stand unified in this battle together.”

The painting features the 24-hour crisis hotline number for anyone experiencing violence.

The organization will have a unveiling party Thursday afternoon from 4:30-6 at the Abbey Road Pub and Restaurant.

