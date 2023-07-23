VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The owners of Coastal Edge say there was an early morning break-in at one of their stores.

It happened at the 31st Street location near Artic Avenue around 4 a.m. Sunday, according to company founder D. Nachnani.

Nachnani says four people broke into the business and walked away with valuable items. Video cameras captured footage of the break-in.

Coastal Edge is offering a $1000 reward to anyone with information about the incident.

We are waiting for more information from Virginia Beach Police.

