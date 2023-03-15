VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A boy has been sent to the hospital after he was attacked by a pit bull Wednesday afternoon in Virginia Beach.

According to police, the call for the incident came in around 3:33 p.m. in the 5200 block of Richard Rd. Police say the boy was attacked by a pit bull and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

While police were rendering aid to the boy, police were confronted by the dog. Because of the confrontation with the police, the dog was euthanized.

No further information has been released.