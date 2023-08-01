VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A woman accused of shooting the father of their child was denied bond Tuesday in a Virginia Beach court.

Last Thursday, 26-year-old Josiah Chambers was shot and killed in his house on Lake Edward Drive in Virginia Beach.

“When it comes to who I am the closest with, honestly, (it’s) probably him,” said his younger sister Sarai Bailey, 18, noting that “me and him are really similar. We are both autistic we have similar interests, with really similar personalities.”

She has fond memories of her older brother.

“I think the reason I like to read so much is because of him,” Bailey said. “I have two book shelves in my room because he recommended to me so many books when I was younger.”

Virginia Beach Police say Chambers was shot by his girlfriend of six years A’lycia Coleman. An argument would lead to the shooting. Josiah’s younger sister, 15-year-old brother and a three-year-old daughter they shared together who had just turned three that day all were in the house.

“I had heard arguing, so I stepped into the hallway to see what was going on and I saw them arguing,” Bailey said. “So I went downstairs to get my niece, and at that point I had seen him downstairs on his phone and then A’lycia had come down stairs and they were arguing and at that point, I had grabbed my niece and went upstairs and that was when it had happened.”

Chambers would die at the hospital and A’lycia Coleman would be charged with second-degree murder and firearm charges.

Tuesday, she was denied bond. Coleman worked at Amazon for about a month. She has no prior criminal record, but the judge denied bond due to the serious nature of the charges. Coleman remains behind bars without bond her next court date is set for Aug. 8.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.

“Every dollar from the GoFundMe that is not spent on the funeral will go towards her,” Bailey said.