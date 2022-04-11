Stephen Maggard's fiancée says 'he never meant to hurt anyone'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A judge denied bond Monday for the man accused of waving a gun and assaulting a police officer during a barricade situation in Virginia Beach, and his fiancée is shedding more light on what led up to the situation.

Stephen Maggard, 29, is currently in the Virginia Beach Jail.

“He didn’t want to hurt any of us,” said Maggard’s fiancée, Brandace Parker. “He didn’t hold anyone hostage, he never held anyone hostage.”

The couple recently had a baby. In cell phone video of the situation provided to WAVY-TV by a neighbor, you can hear Parker pleading with Maggard to come out of the home safely, and not to harm any of his children who were inside.

“He’s a great father, he’s a hard worker, and he’s our main provider. He’s a great guy all around,” said Parker.

Police say they got a call around Wednesday around 5:25 p.m. that a man was waving a gun on Hawk Avenue. That’s near Holland Road and Lynnhaven Parkway.

When officers arrived on the scene, officers found Maggard inside his house with several other people who were unable to leave. Neighbors tell us Maggard’s mother, brother, pets and children were inside the home. Officers say he continued to wave a gun and shot out the house’s backdoor as they surrounded.

Chris Crowder, who lives next door, watched the situation unfold from his bedroom window — including Maggard shooting at his house.

“I was just like, I can’t believe this is happening,” he said.

Crowder said he got down on the ground after he heard the shot, afraid another one might come through.

“I realized he shot and I was right there if it had been something real it could’ve been closer it could’ve been tragic,” he said.

Meanwhile, Parker is worried about how her fiance will fare behind bars, especially because he needs medication to manage his mental health.

“He’s very sorry,” said Parker.

Parker says Maggard had been seeking help for his condition, and that he doesn’t remember exactly what happened last week.

“He doesn’t understand some things. He loves us very much and he wishes that he got the help sooner,” she said.

After he was in custody, Parker allegedly kicked one of the police officers and tried to disarm two other police officers, according to court documents.