Bomb threat that led to police presence at Ocean Lakes High was unsubstantiated

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A bomb threat that led to police presence at Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach on Friday morning was unsubstantiated, Ocean Lakes Principal Claire LeBlanc says.

LeBlanc said the threat was called into the Virginia Beach Police Department.

“It was quickly determined that the threat was unsubstantiated, students were safe and instruction continued as usual,” she said in a statement.

“Families, please talk with your children tonight about the role they play in keeping our school safe,” LeBlanc said. “Any threats made, even those meant as jokes, will lead to disciplinary action and even potential criminal charges. If they ever see or hear something suspicious, whether at school or in the neighborhood, please encourage them to find an administrator or staff member immediately and report their concerns. In short, if they see something, say something.”