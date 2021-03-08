Police: Reported suspicious package in Virginia Beach confirmed as restaurant pager, scene cleared

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy – WAVY-TV 10 viewer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a reported suspicious package in Virginia Beach early Monday afternoon has been confirmed as a restaurant pager.

According to Virginia Beach Police, they received the call around 2:25 p.m. Monday after a resident reported the package near their vehicle in the 200 block of Independence Boulevard.

Police say the vehicle is in a parking lot at the corner of Independence Boulevard and Virginia Beach Boulevard.

There is no additional information at this time.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10