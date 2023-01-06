VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Department of Public Utilities says that a boiling water notice is in effect in the Princess Anne Road area.

According to a press release, contractor work in the area of Princess Anne Road and S Independence Blvd. resulted in damage to a water valve. The boil water notice will remain in effect until at least 9 p.m. on Jan. 8 and currently affects the following in the area:

  • Tidewater Community College – Virginia Beach Campus
  • ODU/NSU Virginia Beach Education Center
  • Landstown Elementary School
  • Landstown Middle School
  • Landstown High School
  • LifeNet Health
  • SPSA Landstown Transfer Station
  • Sentara Princess Anne Hospital

The department says that it will provide an update Saturday after the first 24 hours of water sample testing is complete.