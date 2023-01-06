VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Department of Public Utilities says that a boiling water notice is in effect in the Princess Anne Road area.

According to a press release, contractor work in the area of Princess Anne Road and S Independence Blvd. resulted in damage to a water valve. The boil water notice will remain in effect until at least 9 p.m. on Jan. 8 and currently affects the following in the area:

Tidewater Community College – Virginia Beach Campus

ODU/NSU Virginia Beach Education Center

Landstown Elementary School

Landstown Middle School

Landstown High School

LifeNet Health

SPSA Landstown Transfer Station

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital

The department says that it will provide an update Saturday after the first 24 hours of water sample testing is complete.