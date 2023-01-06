VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Department of Public Utilities says that a boiling water notice is in effect in the Princess Anne Road area.
According to a press release, contractor work in the area of Princess Anne Road and S Independence Blvd. resulted in damage to a water valve. The boil water notice will remain in effect until at least 9 p.m. on Jan. 8 and currently affects the following in the area:
- Tidewater Community College – Virginia Beach Campus
- ODU/NSU Virginia Beach Education Center
- Landstown Elementary School
- Landstown Middle School
- Landstown High School
- LifeNet Health
- SPSA Landstown Transfer Station
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
The department says that it will provide an update Saturday after the first 24 hours of water sample testing is complete.