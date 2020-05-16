Boaters warned of serious shoaling conditions at Rudee Inlet

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is warning mariners of serious shoaling conditions at Rudee Inlet.

Officials say there’s shoaling in the channel from the approximate east ends of the jetties extending eastward approximately 300 feet.

Conditions there are least depth 5.4 feet mean lower low water.

Shoaling is also across the inner channel from the approximate east ends of the jetties into the inner channel for 350 feet. Least depths are 7.7 feet MLLW.

“Mariners are urged to exhibit extreme caution when approaching this area. Use idle speed when approaching the inlet and seek local assistance if unfamiliar with the inlet and its condition,” the city said in a news release.

The U.S. Coast Guard’s shoaling notice can be read in full here.

