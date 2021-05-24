Boaters rescued after vessel overturns in Chesapeake Bay

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say boaters were rescued after their vessel overturned in the Chesapeake Bay Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Virginia Beach EMS just after 3 p.m. Monday, the boaters were wearing a PFD, or a personal floating device, and were able to radio call for help.

The boaters were rescued by members of the US Coast Guard with the help of VBEMS, VBPD, and VBFD.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident.

There are no further information.

