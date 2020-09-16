Boaters in distress helped off vessel at Oceanfront Tuesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — People aboard a boat in distress Tuesday were helped off the boat safely.
The call came in requesting help just after 4 p.m. Tuesday near 34th Street at the Oceanfront.
Virginia Beach dispatchers say the boat has since washed up.
No injuries were reported as of Tuesday afternoon.
According to an Instagram post, Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service responded and assisted.
