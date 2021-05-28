Boater possibly missing after inflatable kayak found unmanned in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A search is underway for a possible missing kayaker about 1 mile off Lynnhaven Inlet in Virginia Beach, according to the United States Coast Guard.

Coast Guard officials said a Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources officer reported around 5:25 p.m. that there was an unmanned inflatable kayak found adrift Friday evening.

The kayak had a hole in it and was deflated. A paddle was also located about 100 yards from the kayak.

Once the Coast Guard received the report, they treated it as a “potential person in the water” case, officials said.

Crews on-site searching as of 6:50 p.m. included a 45-foot response boat from Coast Guard Station Little Creek, an HH-60 helicopter from Coast Guard Station Elizabeth City. Virginia Beach Fire crews, Virginia Marine Police and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources were also assisting in the search.

