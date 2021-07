VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Rescue crews have responded to an overturned boat near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Thursday afternoon.

Virginia Beach dispatchers say the boat is near the island closest to the Eastern Shore. The call came in at 12:45 p.m.

No injuries have been reported and two people were on board. EMS, fire and police units have all responded.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.