Boat catches fire near Rudee Inlet

Virginia Beach

Photo courtesy of Terrie Nathan

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a 42-foot fishing boat caught fire Friday morning at a dock near Rudee Inlet.

Dispatchers got the 911 call at 3:25 a.m. and firefighters responded to the 500 block of Winston Salem Ave.

A photo of the boat after the fire (WAVY/Lavoy Harrell)

Photos from the scene provided by Terrie Nathan showed the boat sustained heavy damage. Virginia Beach firefighters attacked the fire from multiple angles and were able to control the fire at 3:42 a.m. without it spreading to nearby boats.

Firefighters say a boom was deployed to contain any hazardous materials.

It’s unclear what caused the fire at this time, but fire officials are investigating. Check back for updates on this breaking news.

