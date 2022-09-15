VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Blue Angels – the Navy’s Flight Demonstration Team is known worldwide for their precision flying – loud jets and iconic blue and yellow paint schemes.

For 30 years, the Blue Angels flew the F/A-18 Hornet. In 2021, the US Navy Blue Angels transitioned to a new aircraft – the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet – a bigger, louder and more powerful aircraft.

The Blue Angels have not flown at NAS Oceana since 2018. The 2019 show featured the USAF Thunderbirds, and the 2020 and 2021 shows were canceled due to COVID-19.

If you’ve seen the Blues fly before, you probably won’t notice too many differences in the air, but on the ground, the jets look slightly different.

The main difference is in the air intake which is square instead of rounded. The body of the jet is also a little bit bigger and more cut vs the square body on the hornet.

For the Blue Angels, Oceana is sort of a homecoming. The #2 pilot attended York High School and the flight surgeon grew up in Virginia Beach. Both are excited to be back in town to perform and meet the local audience.

The Blue Angels will perform both Saturday and Sunday, at 3 p.m.