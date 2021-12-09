Blue Angels return to NAS Oceana in 2023

170916-N-NI474-171 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 16, 2017) The U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, diamond pilots perform the Left Echelon Parade maneuver at the Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show 2017. The Blue Angels are scheduled to perform more than 60 demonstrations at more than 30 locations across the U.S. in 2017. (U.S. […]

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A familiar sight will soon return to the skies over Virginia Beach.

On Tuesday, the Blue Angels announced that they are returning to the skies over NAS Oceana on September 16-17, 2023. The shows will be part of their 77th air show season that is bringing 62 demonstrations to 32 different cities.

1 of 2:



We are excited to announce our 2023 air show schedule at the International Council of Air Shows convention!

During our 77th air show season, we are scheduled to perform 62 demonstrations at 32 locations in 2023. pic.twitter.com/O2u4EtI2br — Blue Angels (@BlueAngels) December 7, 2021

The Blue Angels made an appearance over a Norfolk-based naval crew in May 2020 after they wrapped up a nationwide campaign to honor frontline workers. A formation of six F/A-18C/D Hornet aircraft performed a demonstration flyover for the crew onboard the USS Harry S. Truman.

“For many Sailors, seeing the Blue Angels from the sea was a first. For others, it was their first time to see a Blue Angels demonstration ever,” said Navy officials in a statement released.

They were set to appear at the 2021 Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show, but it was canceled due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Since 1946, the Blue Angels have showcased the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to the country through flight demonstrations and community outreach.