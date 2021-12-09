Blue Angels return to NAS Oceana in 2023

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A familiar sight will soon return to the skies over Virginia Beach.
On Tuesday, the Blue Angels announced that they are returning to the skies over NAS Oceana on September 16-17, 2023. The shows will be part of their 77th air show season that is bringing 62 demonstrations to 32 different cities.
The Blue Angels made an appearance over a Norfolk-based naval crew in May 2020 after they wrapped up a nationwide campaign to honor frontline workers. A formation of six F/A-18C/D Hornet aircraft performed a demonstration flyover for the crew onboard the USS Harry S. Truman.
“For many Sailors, seeing the Blue Angels from the sea was a first. For others, it was their first time to see a Blue Angels demonstration ever,” said Navy officials in a statement released.
They were set to appear at the 2021 Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show, but it was canceled due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.
Since 1946, the Blue Angels have showcased the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to the country through flight demonstrations and community outreach.
