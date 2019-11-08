Bloods gang member sentenced for grocery store robberies in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach man will spend 24 years in prison for his role in a string of local grocery store robberies. A Harris Teeter manager was shot during the final one.

Federal prosecutors say 20-year-old Darrius Heuser-Whitaker, a known Bloods gang member, was one of two masked gunman who robbed a Virginia Beach Food Lion and attempted to rob a Harris Teeter store, also in Virginia Beach.

According to court documents, he held a gun to the store managers’ backs while demanding money from the safe.

In the attempted robbery at the Harris Teeter, the other gunman, Devonta Doyle, shot the manager who was having trouble opening the safe.

The manager survived.

As the suspects fled that scene, they threw their shoes out the getaway car. Police and the FBI found the shoes and used DNA to link one of them to Heuser-Whitaker. He was convicted on all counts in July and sentenced this week.

There were a total of ten defendants tied to the string of armed robberies of local grocery stores. Heuser-Whitaker is the next-to-last to be sentenced.