Bloods gang member arrested for illegally selling guns in VB apartment complex

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE: Generic jail/prison corridor (Photo credit: Getty)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old from Virginia Beach was sentenced on Thursday to two in prison for trafficking firearms in a Virginia Beach apartment complex.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Court documents show that 19-year-old Tyereis Smith, along with 19-year-old Jhaimeek Carter, illegally sold an Honor Guard 9-millimeter pistol, a Palmetto State Armory PA-15 rifle, and a Bay State 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun.

Virginia Beach police subsequently executed search warrants on Smith’s and Carter’s residences in March 2021. In Smith’s apartment, they found marijuana, digital scales, and ammunition. In Carter’s apartment, they recovered crack cocaine, ammunition, and a firearm. 

Officials say that Smith is a law enforcement-confirmed member of Bounty Hunter Watts, a set of the Bloods gang.

His counterpart, Jhaimeek Carter, is also gang-affiliated and was sentenced to 30 months in prison on January 25.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10