Bloods gang member arrested for illegally selling guns in VB apartment complex

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old from Virginia Beach was sentenced on Thursday to two in prison for trafficking firearms in a Virginia Beach apartment complex.

Court documents show that 19-year-old Tyereis Smith, along with 19-year-old Jhaimeek Carter, illegally sold an Honor Guard 9-millimeter pistol, a Palmetto State Armory PA-15 rifle, and a Bay State 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun.

Virginia Beach police subsequently executed search warrants on Smith’s and Carter’s residences in March 2021. In Smith’s apartment, they found marijuana, digital scales, and ammunition. In Carter’s apartment, they recovered crack cocaine, ammunition, and a firearm.

Officials say that Smith is a law enforcement-confirmed member of Bounty Hunter Watts, a set of the Bloods gang.

His counterpart, Jhaimeek Carter, is also gang-affiliated and was sentenced to 30 months in prison on January 25.