VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Black Lives Matter 757 says it will be protesting Saturday night against a recent officer-involved shooting at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The group posted to social media saying the protest will take place at 19th Street at 7:57 p.m.

According to the post, the march will be held in relation to the death of Donovon Lynch, who was shot and killed Friday night.