BLM to protest city council, leadership at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Black Lives Matter 757 is planning a protest a the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Saturday night to protest the city council and leadership.

The protest is expected to begin at 7:57 p.m.

According to a social media post made by the group Saturday, they will protest “the city council’s decision and then lack of responsible leadership in Virginia Beach and Hampton Roads at large.”

Black Lives Matter gathered in Norfolk earlier Saturday to protest police brutality and racial injustice.