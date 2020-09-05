Black Lives Matter 757 hold ‘Shut Down the Oceanfront 3.0’ rally in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Black Lives Matter 757 group is set to hold a “Shut Down the Oceanfront 3.0” protest rally in Virginia Beach Saturday night.

Protesters are planning to meet at 7:57 p.m. at 1307 Atlantic Avenue at the Oceanfront.

The event was posted to Facebook stating that the protest marks Saturday as the “100th day of solidarity and organizing in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.”

The post continues, “Local lawmakers have all but ignored Black organizers, and more specifically the city of Virginia Beach has ignored us or willfully obstructed our attempts to be heard.”

