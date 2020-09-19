BLM holds protest at Oceanfront to mark 5 year anniversary India Kager death

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Black Lives Matter group is planning a protest Saturday night at the Oceanfront to mark the five year anniversary of the death of India Kager.

Kager was killed in the crossfire during an officer-involved shooting in 2015 while her four-month-old child was in the backseat in Virginia Beach.

The protest is set to begin at 7:57 p.m. and the group plans to meet outside near the 1307 Grille Sports Lounge on Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach — the same location BLM led a march two weeks ago that resulted in multiple arrests.

