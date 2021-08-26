BLM 757, family hold march for Deshayla Harris in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Black Lives Matter 757 held a news conference and march Thursday night in honor of Deshayla Harris, a woman killed this spring at the Oceanfront.

Harris was shot and killed on 19th Street March 26 after multiple shootings at the Oceanfront late that night.

Those who were there wore pink and black to honor Harris, who was a reality TV star of the Bad Girls Club on Oxygen.

BLM 757 leader Japharii Jones organized the event.

Harris’s mother was there too, and said in the months since her daughter’s death, officials have not given the family many answers about what happened that night.

No one has been charged in connection with her death. Police believe she was struck by a stray bullet. The medical examiner said she was hit in the head.

“This is hard. How do we live every day when we have no closure? Everyone else’s life is going on, except mine and my children. How are we supposed to live? I just want answers and justice for my baby,” her mother, Renee, said.

Donovon Lynch, a cousin of Pharrell Williams, was shot and killed by a police officer as violence broke out that night. The shooting has been controversial, as police have said Lynch brandished a firearm but his family has disputed that, saying he was legally allowed to carry.

