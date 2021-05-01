BLLM 757, Harris family hold march Saturday for DeShayla Harris

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — In Virginia Beach Saturday, Black Lives Matter 757 and the family of DeShayla Harris gathered for a pink-and-black march and memorial in her memory.

Harris was killed last month during multple shootings at the Oceanfront March 26. Those shootings left nine injured and two dead.

No arrests have been made yet for her death.

A group of at least two dozen people marched to the memorial for Donovon Lynch — who was killed by a Virginia Beach police officer that night — and back to the one made in honor of DeShayla.

The march came just one day after BLM 757 and the Harris family held a press conference, saying they felt ignored by the police.

Virginia Beach police have refuted some of the claims made during that press conference.