Black Lives Matter 757 plans for Sunday night protest

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After a planned Black Lives Matter 757 protest at the Oceanfront resulted in multiple arrests Saturday night, the group posted to its Twitter that another rally will happen tonight.

The “Shut Down the Oceanfront 4.0” protest in Virginia Beach Sunday night is expected to begin at 7:57 p.m. The location of the rally has not been announced as of 6 p.m.

On Sunday morning, Virginia Beach Police say four people were arrested on charges of Pedestrian in roadway failure to ID, assault on an officer, drunk in public, and resisting arrest. Police say four other people were issued summonses for a pedestrian in the roadway charge.

VBPD say that they contacted the organizers of the protest prior to the event to clarify the restrictions regarding the use of public roadways by pedestrians, and the dangers of interfering with the flow of vehicular traffic.

During the event as the group began to walk, police say the participants “almost immediately entered the roadway, inhibiting the flow of vehicular traffic.” After several attempts to get the group to comply and get back on the sidewalk, arrests were made.