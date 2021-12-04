Black Lives Matter 757 hosting ‘Justice for Deshayla Harris’ protest Saturday at Mt. Trashmore

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Members with Black Lives Matter 757 are hosting a “Justice for Deshayla Harris” protest in Virginia Beach Saturday afternoon.

The event is set for Saturday, Dec. 4, at 4:30 p.m. at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach.

Harris was one of the 11 people shot when gunfire broke out at the Oceanfront the night of March 26, 2021. Both Harris and Donovon Lynch died following the shooting.

Her mother, Renee Harris, is calling for justice as her daughter’s case remains unsolved more than eight months following the events of that night.

“There is still a killer walking among us in the 757 no one cares; no one is doing anything about it,” Renne Harris told 10 On Your Side’s Regina Mobley during a recent interview.

Harris stated that she does not have confidence in the Virginia Beach Police Department solving her daughter’s case.

“Because of their recklessness and their negligence… From day one, they didn’t handle this case appropriately. If you ask me… it’s not fair. So no, I don’t think they really care. I don’t think they are going to handle the case. I don’t think they are going to solve the case. I think eventually they are going to make it a cold case.”

Police did not respond to a request from 10 On Your Side for an official comment on Renee Harris’ complaints. In the past, police would only say the case remains under investigation. If you know who killed Deshayla Harris, police ask that you call the Crime Solvers hotline at 1-888- LOCK-U-Up or 1-888-562-5889.