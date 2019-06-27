Bishop Sullivan reverting to former name of Catholic High School

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Bishop Sullivan is reverting back to its old name of Catholic High School starting Thursday, as a part of a new policy from the Diocese of Richmond.

Bishop Barry Knestout announced the move in a letter saying all diocesan institutions, schools and parish buildings will no longer be named after a pastor, founder or individual.

Those buildings are to be named after “one of the saints, the mysteries of the faith, titles of Our Lord and of Our Lady or the place where the ministry has been established,” Knestout said in the letter.

This policy change does not apply to rooms or wings in existing buildings or institutions. It also does not apply to listing historical figures who held office at institutions or “plaques or signs recognizing donors.”

Knestout said in the letter he has taken a number of steps before Thursday’s policy change to support survivors of child sexual abuse from some clergy members.

“Overcoming the tragedy of abuse is not just about holding accountable those who have committed abuses, it is also about seriously examining the role and complex legacies of individuals who should have done more to address the crisis in real time.” Bishop Barry Knestout

The Diocese in February released a list of clergy members who have had credible and substantiated allegation of sexual abuse against a minor. The Diocese released six names on Thursday that have been added to that list.