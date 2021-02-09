Bicyclist sustains life-threatening injuries after being hit by truck in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A bicyclist sustained life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a truck Tuesday afternoon in Virginia Beach, police said.

The crash happened in front of the Burger King around 3:10 p.m. in the 5500 block of Princess Anne Road, according to a Virginia Beach police spokeswoman.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital.

Police tweeted Tuesday afternoon around 3:50 p.m., saying the crash happened at the intersection of Princess Anne and Comanche roads.

Westbound lanes on Princess Anne Road were being diverted at Comanche Road. Drivers should expect delays in the area, police said.

Accident involving a bicyclist at the intersection of Princess Anne and Comanche Rd. The bicyclist has suffered life- threatening injuries and is being transported to a local hospital. Westbound traffic on Princess Anne is being diverted at Comanche Rd. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/wm0Ag9KXIW — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) February 9, 2021

