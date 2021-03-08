Bicyclist disregards stop sign, gets struck by passing vehicle in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a bicyclist was sent to a local hospital following a crash in Virginia Beach Sunday evening.

According to Virginia Beach Police, a vehicle was traveling on Newtown Road around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when a bicyclist attempted to cross the road at Elam Avenue.

Police say the bicyclist disregarded a stop sign as he attempted to cross and struck the passenger side of the vehicle leading him to land on the pavement.

The bicyclist was sent to a local hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.