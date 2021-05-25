VBPD: Bicyclist dies in crash on Virginia Beach Boulevard

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A bicyclist died Tuesday night in a crash on Virginia Beach Boulevard, police said.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach police said eastbound traffic from Parker Lane would be diverted to Great Neck Road.

The roadway was expected to be closed for several hours for the investigation, police said in a tweet around 10:30 p.m.

