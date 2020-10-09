Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Virginia Beach Police Generic_1524974050710.jpg.jpg

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday night.

Virginia Beach Police said they responded to a bicycle-vehicle crash near the intersection of Indian Lakes Boulevard and Halifax Drive just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man on a bicycle who hat been hit. He died at the scene despite aid from emergency responders.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

The case was still active as of 10:30 p.m.

Around 10:30 p.m., police said Indian Lakes Boulevard would be closed for the “next several hours” at Halifax Drive, Breezewood Arch and Settlers Park Drive for the crash investigation.

Drivers should avoid the area.

The Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigation.

No other information is available, police said.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10