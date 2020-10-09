Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday night.

Virginia Beach Police said they responded to a bicycle-vehicle crash near the intersection of Indian Lakes Boulevard and Halifax Drive just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man on a bicycle who hat been hit. He died at the scene despite aid from emergency responders.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

The case was still active as of 10:30 p.m.

Around 10:30 p.m., police said Indian Lakes Boulevard would be closed for the “next several hours” at Halifax Drive, Breezewood Arch and Settlers Park Drive for the crash investigation.

Drivers should avoid the area.

The Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigation.

No other information is available, police said.

