Man dies following bicycle-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police said that a crash has closed part of Blackwater Road in the Pungo area on Sunday night.

Dispatch said the call came in just before 8:50 p.m. for an incident that happened in the 4800 block of Blackwater Road in Virginia Beach.

The cyclist was traveling southbound on Blackwater Road when he was struck by a 2005 Toyota Camry also traveling southbound.

The cyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene by Emergency Medical Services. Neither the driver or passenger of the vehicle were injured in the crash.

There are no charges at this time but the case remains under investigation by the Police Department’s Fatal Accident Crash Team.

Blackwater Road will remain closed in both directions from Land of Promise to Pungo Ferry for an extended period of time.

No further information is available at this time.

Fatality Crash 4800 block Blackwater Rd https://t.co/WulbCaMZfL @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) July 20, 2020

This is a breaking news story.

