Between protest vandalism and COVID-19, resort strip business owners living in a new normal

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — During the pandemic, the phrase “new normal” has become commonplace.

However, Virginia Beach is facing a new normal due to more than just the coronavirus pandemic — it’s also facing the fallout from protests that turned violent nearly a month ago.

50 days after the protest vandalism on May 31 into June 1 at the Oceanfront there are still signs of that night. Shattered glass doors and windows remain boarded up along Atlantic Avenue.

“The violence is terrible, people are scared to go out due to the pandemic, and the second thing protesters came to the beach scaring people,” says business owner Ahmed Harmache, who has had bad news and good news.

“There’s good news… We see a lot of police at the beach, and we want to thank them for what they are doing. They are doing good since what happened last time,” Harmache said.

Harmache has some bad news: He still can’t get servers at his restaurant, Bella Pizza & Pasta. Customers order their food then they take it to their table.

“I don’t see people buying food, especially at night. You don’t have families dining in, no kids, no money coming into the business… We have lots of order out, and people taking the food back to the hotels.”

Harmache says business is off about 60 percent, and he can’t get servers. He thinks that’s because they want to stay on unemployment and get more money than if they were working. Many restaurant workers are getting an extra $600 a week in addition to the approximately $300 many get in unemployment. That extra $600 a week is coming to an end this month, but restaurant owners tell us that $900 a week is just another blow to an already restricted business climate.

“We have a sign ‘help wanted’ — nobody wants to work because of the people quitting and collecting unemployment, and sitting at home. They are thinking, ‘I’m just going to stay home and collect my check’ and it’s bad,” he said.

According to tourism trade information, Virginia Beach is actually doing better than other destinations because you drive here. The statistics show younger visitors, younger families, but also lower income brackets.

The Breakers Resort Inn reports a great July so far, but on this Monday, 60 percent of rooms are occupied. That could be better, but weekends are sold out.

“We have caught 2019. It’s been great weather; families are showing back up for vacations,” Hotel operator Bradd Capps told WAVY.com.

Over at Coastal Edge, skateboarding and surfing camps are big. President of Coastal Edge D. Nachnani said “there have definitely been some challenges.”

Nachnani says since Memorial Day, it’s been a decent summer. Pandemic-fatigued families got cabin fever and want to get outside.

“For the month, business is up. For the year, we are very optimistic eventually we will be up for the year,” he said.

Nachnani is one of the 69 business members of the Atlantic Avenue Association, which remains optimistic the summer can be saved.

“I do see us growing through the summer. The first days were tough because we didn’t know what to expect,” he said.

