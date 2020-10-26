Beloved Virginia Beach restaurant owner who died last week was ‘ray of sunshine,’ big part of ViBe District

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach community is mourning the sudden loss of Chase Pittman, a beloved local surfer and co-owner of the Pink Dinghy restaurant in the ViBE Creative District.

“Virginia Beach seems like kind of a big, spread out large city, but the past week it’s felt very small,” said Mallorie Terranova, owner of Jars of Dust.

The Pink Dinghy was a big dream and accomplishment for the 35-year-old Pittman.

With help, he worked for years to bring his vision to life, and even through a national pandemic, he managed to open the doors this summer.

He cemented the fifth and final piece of “The Alley” in the ViBE District where this local business family could thrive.

But last week everything came to a halt when the other owner announced on social media that Pittman had died.

In an Instagram post, the Pink Dinghy announced last week that Pittman had died and service would stop at the restaurant until November so they can mourn his passing. Pittman’s cause of death is unclear at this time, but his family says he died in his sleep.

“I’m still in shock and I think our community is still in shock of just not really accepting that as reality yet,” said Terranova.

She says they both arrived at the Alley around the same time.

“Every interaction that I’ve had with Chase, I, first of all, felt known by him. He would remember little details about something you told him a while ago or something going on in your life and he’d always ask me about it,” she said.

It’s his open generosity and warm feeling she’ll miss most.

For Aaron McLellan losing his friend leaves him almost speechless.

“I kinda feel robbed, he was my friend,” he said. “It’s kind of unreal to think he’s not here today cause we have unfinished plans.”

And although there is an outpouring of love and support from the community with bright flowers and kind words, the situation still “feels dark, it feels heavy,” McLellan said.

The mourning process has just begun, but they are choosing to find a way to honor him and live through his legacy.

“How to be intentional with people and with conversations but also to just be intentional with every facet of your life,” said Terranova.

“It’s definitely helped me realize — not that I didn’t know this before — but we live in a special place and it makes me really thankful to be a part of this,” explained McLellan.

Although the restaurant just opened its doors this past summer, they’ve been a part of the community for several years as they renovated their location. Other business owners on “The Alley” in ViBe District who were close with Pittman say he was a big part of what made their community and family, and he was always supportive and caring. The Dinghy staff called him a “ray of sunshine.”

The Vibe District, and surrounding community in @CityofVaBeach are mourning the loss of the beloved owner of the Pink Dinghy, Chase Pittman.

Coming up hear from his friends and other business owners on “The Alley” about what he meant to them and this loss. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/1Y6Ti1Cu7X — Tamara Scott (@TamaraScottWAVY) October 26, 2020

There will be a paddle out memorial service in Pittman’s memory on Saturday at 2 p.m. at First Street. The Dinghy is also accepting flowers and kind words at the location, and if you would like to donate to his family and fiancé you can Venmo @laraeimarie.

