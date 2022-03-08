Beloved Hello Kitty Truck stopping by Lynnhaven Mall

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The beloved Hello Kitty Truck is coming back to Virginia Beach.

The Hello Kitty Truck returns to Virginia Beach for its 2022 tour across the U.S. with its all-pink cafe

on wheels carrying exclusive treats and collectibles.

The truck is stopping by Lynnhaven Mall on Saturday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will be near the main entrance by T-Mobile.



Local fans of the beloved character can look forward to edible goodies and limited-edition merch, including:

New Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox

New Hello Kitty Cafe Lavender T-Shirt

New Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote

Stainless Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos (18oz and 32oz)

Hand-Decorated Cookie Sets Madeleine Cookie Sets











After its Virginia Beach stop, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will continue its 2022 East Coast tour

with a stop in Richmond on March 19.

The truck has drawn and delighted thousands of fans from across the country since its debut in 2014. Two

Hello Kitty Cafe trucks have traveled to more than 100 cities nationwide including Los

Angeles, Seattle and Houston, Chicago, New York and Miami.