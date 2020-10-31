Bells Road in VB closed Saturday for utility work

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach officials said a part of Bells Road will be closed much of the day Saturday for utility work.

The closure will be between S. Birdneck Road and Oceana Boulevard. It will start at 7 a.m.

Work is expected to be complete by 7 p.m. Saturday, weather-permitting.

Traffic will be detoured to General Booth Boulevard, but residents in that area will have access to their homes at all times.

Detour and warning signs have been posted in the area.

